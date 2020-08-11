Will Gantz be Prime Minister? 'It depends on him'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday explained his opposition to a two-year budget, claiming that it is impossible to see an economic horizon during the coronavirus crisis.

"We needed a budget already yesterday. We do not need an election, there is a budget ready right now. It can be passed in two days in the government and then we can provide resources to Israeli citizens. It is currently impossible to predict what will happen more than a month or two ahead," Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 20.

"We will go for a budget for five or six months ahead. To think we can go on a budget for a year and a half ahead is simply irresponsible," he added.

Netanyahu said that he is experienced enough in approving budgets while the Blue and White party is playing a political game. "I have approved 15 budgets in my life, perhaps more than any other democratic leader and this is the right thing to do. You do not approve a budget solely for the political reasons of Blue and White and their leader. The budget must be approved now because that is what is right for the State of Israel," the Prime Minister continued.

Asked whether Benny Gantz will serve as Prime Minister in accordance with the rotation agreement, Netanyahu replied, "It depends on him. If he stops serving as the leader of a faction that is a government within a government, a government against the government, which confronts us over everything and delays the budget, and also over other things we need to do right now, if he stops with that then he will be Prime Minister. If not, it will fall apart. I'm trying to prevent that at the moment."