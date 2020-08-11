Sadigura Rebbe passes away

Rabbi Yisroel Moshe a member of Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages, passes away at 65 years of age.

The Sadigura Rebbe, Rabbi Yisroel Moshe Friedman, passed away on Monday night. The Rebbe, who was a member of Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages, was 65 years of age.

The Rebbe had been sick for some time, and spent time in Los Angeles for various treatments. He returned to Israel a few months ago.

He suddenly collapsed at his home on Monday night, and was rushed to Tel Hashomer Hospital. He passed away a short while later.

The Rebbe’s funeral will take place on Tuesday and will depart from his seminary in Bnei Brak.