Watch: Trump abruptly pulled from press briefing

US President abruptly pulled from press briefing room at the White House due to shooting nearby, returns shortly thereafter.

US President Donald Trump on Monday was abruptly pulled from a press briefing room as the White House went on lockdown.

Trump departed after a Secret Service agent appeared to speak to him at the podium. Another agent outside the room locked the doors, reported The Hill.

Trump returned a few minutes later, telling reporters he had been briefly pulled from the room because of a shooting outside the White House.

Fox News reporter John Roberts confirmed that he heard shots fired. Trump said the incident happened outside the White House grounds.




