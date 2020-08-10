Bereaved families, members of the Choose Life Forum together with the Im Tirtzu movement and other organizations from the national camp tonight arrived to protest before the House of Judge Menachem Mazuz in Jerusalem following his ruling today not to destroy the home of Golani Regiment fighter Amit Ben Yigal's murderer.

The bereaved families, along with many other citizens, railed against the incompetence of the judicial system and its continuing erosion of the security of the State of Israel and of deterring terror organizations.

Herzl and Merav Hajaj, parents of the late Deputy Shir who are members of the Choose Life Forum of bereaved families and who led the bereaved parents' protest in front of Mazuz's house said, "Unfortunately today the Supreme Court headed by Justice Meni Mazuz usurped authority, and not for the first time. In doing so, he abandoned the citizens of Israel to a fate like ours, the bereaved families and victims of terror.

"Judge Mazuz signed today and approved for future terrorists the coming attacks, G-d forbid. The Supreme Court judges said today that the blood of Shir my eldest daughter and of the late Amit Ben Yigal and thousands of other Israelis is cheap and the terrorist family's rights prevail over preventing future terror attacks. Anyone for whom the rights of the enemy and the despicable terrorists are more important than the citizens and soldiers of Israel cannot be a judge in Israel. There are judges in Jerusalem for terrorists only," they added.

Im Tirtzu Chairman Matan Peleg who accompanies the Choosing Life Forum of bereaved families, also participated in the protest.

"We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gantz not to listen to the Supreme Court ruling and to demolish the terrorist's house immediately. The late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin said at the time that we must get along 'without the Supreme Court and without B'Tselem.' Today we understood how much. This is another nail in the coffin of the Supreme Court,"This is another nail in the conceptual coffin of the Supreme Court. The blood of the late Amit and the rest of those killed in the terror incidents supersedes the Supreme Court ruling," said Peleg.