Health Ministry says ten die from coronavirus in one day

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus carriers testing positive since midnight stands at 1,085.

811 are hospitalized, 388 are in critical condition and the number on ventilator is 112.

16,000 coronavirus tests have been returned since midnight and about 6.6% of them came out positive.

However, the number of deaths claimed to be associated with coronavirus rose significantly in the past day. Ten patients have died as a result of the virus with the total death toll since the outbreak reported at 612.

Earlier, coronavirus coordinator Prof. Roni Gamzo spoke with haredi journalists claiming that morbidity in the haredi community is the highest in Israel.

"The level of morbidity in the haredi community is the highest in the entire State of Israel. I don't say this as criticism. It endangers the elderly in haredi society. This isn't surprising, the haredi or secular public mustn't be angry about it. This is the picture. We need to face this fact."

In his remarks, he clarified that he seeks to lower morbidity rates through dialogue. "If I want to reduce the morbidity, I have to do it with the mayors, with the leaders, with the rabbis. The solutions aren't simple, they aren't 'bang, finished', it doesn't happen within a week."

Gamzo also mentioned synagogues and said he would provide an adequate solution by the holidays. "It's complex, I know and recognize the differences that exist between large and small synagogues. I promise that by the time of the High Holy Days I'll find the balances that will make more sense."

In his remarks, he referred to the wedding of the Belzer Rebbe's grandson and called on the police to act before the incident. "Wherever the police see a forbidden gathering of people, they must take a hard line and close the place before the event begins. Weddings are very dangerous. It's clear to me that people got infected there."