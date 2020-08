3 homes completely destroyed in gas explosion in Baltimore. Rescue crews continue to search for trapped victims.

A woman was killed and six people were injured in a home explosion in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday.

Three people are hospitalized in serious condition, and three homes have reportedly collapsed as a result of the explosion.

Authorities have said that the blast was a gas explosion.

Rescue crews are continuing to search for people who may be trapped in the homes which were affected by the blast.