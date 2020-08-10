Dagan to Evangelicals: Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria fulfills the prophets' vision

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan held a ZOOM meeting with Evangelical leaders from around the world Monday as part of the council's campaign to raise international pressure in favor of the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

During the conversation, Dagan reviewed the issue of sovereignty with the leaders and emphasized to them that in Samaria, as in the rest of the country, the residents look forward to the day when Israel's sovereignty will be declared over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

According to him, simply traveling in Samaria is enough to see the fulfillment of the vision of the biblical prophets. "When we travel here and see the vineyards in Samaria we see the prophecy of Jeremiah who said that the Jews would return to the Land of Israel and the symbol of this was: "You will plant once more vineyards in the mountains of Samaria, " and we returned to the Land of Israel and plant vineyards where Jeremiah actually meant."

Among those participating in the conversation were leaders from Madagascar, Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan, Congo, Nigeria, Ghana and more.

Dagan told the evangelical leaders that in recent years Samaria has developed greatly and Jewish families from all over the world have been added to the council.

He congratulated them on their activities for Samaria in particular and for the Land of Israel in general. "In every generation a person is asked what are his good deeds and I think you are doing very good deeds. You will be remembered as having been on the right side of history, and for that I congratulate you."

Dagan said that after the coronavirus plague ends, he would be happy to host the leaders in Samaria and they in turn promised to visit and even invited Dagan for reciprocal visits.