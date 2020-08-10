Chinese TV anchor calls TikTok ban 'tyranny'; aims anti-Trump message at youth

Chinese anchor Liu Xin said in an English-language video uploaded to the YouTube channel of CGTN TV (China) that U.S. President Donald Trump's TikTok ban proves that Trump is turning his back on the values that made America great and that America does not have a monopoly on innovation, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Liu Xin said the silly videos on TikTok give Americans a "nice break" while their compatriots are dying of COVID-19 and while people are bickering over wearing masks. She said some content creators even make money on TikTok, She argued that this is good because of America's high unemployment rate.

She said there is no evidence to prove American officials' accusations that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan or that Chinese companies like TikTok and Huawei steal Americans' data.

She continued to accuse the U.S. of judging a company by where it comes from. Liu Xin also said that all of TikTok's efforts to be "of," "by," and "for" Americans have not been sufficient in the eyes of the United States, and that no matter what happens, TikTok was a Chinese idea that proves America does not have a monopoly on good ideas.

Additionally, she said America's "tyranny" over people's laughter and happiness may motivate young people to vote in the 2020 elections. She added: "I can almost hear these young people scream: 'Give me TikTok or give me death!'" The video was also posted with Arab subtitles on the Arabic-language YouTube channel of CGTN TV, MEMRI said.