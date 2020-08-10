Gantz reveals: Cabinet never discussed Judea/Samaria sovereignty

Briefing MKs, defense minister indicates it's up to Netanyahu to advance approval of move.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed today that neither Israel's government nor security cabinet has discussed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s plan to apply sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria, the Times of Israel reported.

Speaking before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Gantz said: “I held discussions about it with the defense establishment, but according to the coalition agreement, which we remain committed to, it is not we who should bring it up for discussion in the [security] cabinet and government. No such discussion has taken place so far.”

Gantz said the Trump Administration’s initiative is an “excellent plan that corresponds to the requirements of reality as it is, and not as some would like to see it.”

He said the Jordan Valley must remain Israel’s eastern border, while "settlements blocs...will remain under our control.”

The Defense Minister concluded: “Under any plan, the State of Israel must remain a Jewish, democratic, and secure state.”