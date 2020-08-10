Liberman: 'Likud and Blue and White are allergic to each other'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Monday began his party meeting by stating that the party would oppose the bill to delay the deadline for the State budget until November, as well as oppose any bill which was not connected to solving the economic crisis and managing the coronavirus outbreak.

"There are parties which have declared that other than the economy and coronavirus, nothing interests them, but in practice, week after week, they propose all sorts of bills that we oppose and vote against," he said.

"We will vote against the attempt to push the budget [deadline] from August 25, because what the State of Israel needs is a budget, not delays. Other than that, this government has no chance of pulling the State of Israel out of the mud and economic crisis."

"All we see is a lack of faith and animosity, a government of allergies," he added. "Blue and White is allergic to the Likud and the Likud suffers a serious allergy to Blue and White. Under circumstances such as these, it's impossible to work together, it's impossible to pull the country out of the crisis."

"As a result, all we're seeing is that they're taking loans instead of investing in the right places. They're just throwing [money] around as election bribes. We will do everything so that a proper government can be formed, which will manage both the coronavirus and the economic crisis.

"I emphasize once again: Yisrael Beytenu will not support any initiatives and proposals which are not connected to these two issues. From our perspective,everything can be pushed off until a later stage. Right now we must focus on battling coronavirus and the economic crisis."