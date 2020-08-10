Bennett: Yamina will run together if there are new elections

Yamina chairman says faction 'works great together" as coalition crisis threatens to lean to new elections.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett said that his faction would run together again if the current coalition crisis leads to early elections.

"We will run together if there are early elections, we great together," Bennett said at the weekly Yamina faction meeting Monday, Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported,

Meanwhile, the back and forth between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz continues. At a meeting of the Blue and White faction, Ganz called on Netanyahu to "pass the budget deferral law within 24 hours."

Netanyahu responded at the Likud faction meeting: "We don't need 24 hours, we don't even need 24 minutes. We have a budget prepared and adapted to the coronavirus crisis, intended to serve the needs of Israeli citizens at this moment."

"It will pour money into citizens' bank accounts as well as local business, and it's ready to go as soon as approved."