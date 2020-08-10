Communications Minister: 'We won't lend a hand to a narrow government'

Min. Yoaz Hendel says fourth elections will 'sow the seeds of basic hatred,' may lead to civil war.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, who heads the Knesset's Derech Eretz party, on Monday afternoon began a party meeting by discussing possible solutions to the current political crisis.

"Unity is an ideal, not a need," he claimed. "The government is not functioning well enough, I'm not going to hide it. If we want this to work, we'll need all parts of the coalition to work today on the agreements between them and on finding compromises."

Hendel added that "fourth elections mean sowing the seeds of baseless hatred. I hear and I see the language, G-d forbid, of a civil war."

"Three times consecutively we sent the citizens of Israel to the voting booths and we came back with only one option - a unity government. It's not love at first sight, but it's the only solution for the State of Israel.

"I reiterate here: I will not lend a hand to a narrow government. We have not lent a hand [to it] in the past and we won't in the present. The choice to hold elections is easy for politicians and it's a very bad decree for the citizens of Israel."

Recent polls show that were fourth elections to be held, Hendel's party would not pass the electoral threshold.