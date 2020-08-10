Visitors to Eilat to be checked for coronavirus before entering the city

Israel Police will conduct coronavirus tests on those entering the southern port city of Eilat, in order to identify those who are ill or required to quarantine.

The decision was made jointly by Eilat's mayor and the Eilat area police commander, Kobi Mor.

The tests will be conducted at the checkpoint for entering the city, by the police's "Coronavirus Command."

If a person is found to be a confirmed coronavirus patient, he will immediately receive a 5,000 shekel ($1,467) fine, and be required to return home and quarantine properly. At the same time, such a person is liable to face charges for purposely spreading an infectious disease - a crime which can lead to up to seven years in prison.

Earlier this month, a confirmed coronavirus patient vacationed in Eilat for three days, in violation of the quarantine laws. Police arrived at the city's Club Hotel and ordered the man to return to his Netanya home, fining him 5,000 shekels.

The patient is also facing a lawsuit from the Eilat municipality, demanding 250,000 shekels in compensation for the damage and threatening to sue if the money was not delivered.