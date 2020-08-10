Yaakov Litzman, Meirav Cohen added to Coronavirus Cabinet

UTJ chief and Blue and White minister added to government cabinet charged with determining policies to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The Israeli cabinet voted Monday to add two more ministers to the Coronavirus Cabinet, which is charged with determining government policy vis-à-vis the ongoing pandemic.

United Torah Judaism chairman and Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, and Minister of Social Equality and Minority Affairs Meirav Cohen (Blue and White) were both added to the Coronavirus Cabinet as permanent members.

Cohen is the first woman to serve on the committee, which had been criticized for lacking female members.

“I’m happy to join the Coronavirus Cabinet, and I laud the decision,” said Cohen.

“Aside from meaning that there will be female representation, which is important, I will ensure that the interests of the elderly population will be represented, that population being the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.”