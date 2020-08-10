Nir Barkat: 'I don't think Gantz is fit to be prime minister'

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) on Monday told Reshet Bet that he opposes passing a two-year budget for the years 2020-2021.

"In reality, we change the budget every two weeks," he said. "Anyone who thinks that we need to enter a budgetary framework is making a mistake."

"On the face of things, we keep to the budget in a normal year. Did anyone think that this year is a normal year? We don't need to think in conventional tools."

When asked whether the Likud will keep the rotation agreement and allow Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) to serve as prime minister, Barkat said: "Agreements must be honored, but more important than agreements is what will be good for Israel."

"As a team player in the Likud, I honor its decisions," he emphasized, adding, "I don't think that Gantz is fit to be prime minister."