Poll: Likud 29, Yesh Atid 19, Yamina 14

Another deadlocked election? Right-wing bloc fails to secure majority according to new poll, with Likud falling below 30 seats.

Neither the right-wing – religious bloc nor the left-wing – Arab bloc would secure an outright majority in the Knesset if new elections were held today, a new poll released Monday found.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Geocartography and published by Ma’ariv, the Israeli Right can no longer win a majority in the Knesset, falling to 59 seats in the 120-member parliament if new elections were held today.

The right-wing bloc won 58 seats in the March elections, but polled at or above the 61-seat threshold for a majority in most polls since then.

The left-wing bloc has regained nearly all the ground it lost in polling since the last election, rising to 54 seats, after having won 55 seats in March.

Yisrael Beytenu, which is not tied to either bloc, would retain its seven seats if new elections were held today.

The Likud, which won 36 seats in March, would receive just 29 seats if new elections were held today the poll found, while Blue and White would sink to 13 seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem, an alliance of two factions which ran jointly with Blue and White in the past three elections, received 19 seats in the poll.

The Joint Arab List received 14 seats in the poll, or one less than it won in March.

Tied for third place with the Joint Arab List is the rightist Yamina party with 14 seats, more than doubling the 6 seats it won in the last election.

Among the haredi factions, United Torah Judaism received nine seats in the poll, compared to seven for Shas. Shas currently has nine, while UTJ has seven.

The far-left Meretz party, which won three seats in a joint list with Labor and Gesher, would nearly triple its strength to eight seats if new elections were held today.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, the Jewish Home, and Otzma Yehudit all failed to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold.