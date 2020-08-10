US tops five million cases of coronavirus

Of the country's 5,036,387 estimated cases, 162,851 have been deadly.

The US topped five million cases of coronavirus early Sunday, though experts have said the true number of infections could be many times higher.

Of the country's 5,036,387 estimated cases, 162,851 have been deadly, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.

The number of deaths continues to climb, with more than 1,000 deaths reported each day over the past five days, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Since July 21, there have been only four days the US did not report more than 1,000 deaths.

As of this week, five states account for more than 40% of US infections: California which has the most cases in the country, Florida, Texas, New York and Georgia.

Florida reported 6,190 new cases on Sunday -- the 13th consecutive day the state reported more than 6,000 cases, according to CNN's tally. There are more than 527,000 cases among residents in the state, according to the state Department of Health.

California, reporting more than 7,000 cases Saturday for a total of more than 545,000, had a positivity rate of about 6% over the past two weeks, according to health officials.

Hospitalizations across the state are dropping, and there are about 5,746 hospitalized patients -- down more than 1,000 from two weeks ago.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that all school districts are authorized to reopen due to a decline in cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday the state had reported 425,047 confirmed cases and 33,566 deaths.