Sa'ar: We must not go to an election

Likud MK on the political crisis surrounding the budget: Elections will be a direct blow to the state.

MK Gideon Sa’ar (Likud) on Sunday commented on the political crisis over the budget in an interview with Channel 13 News, saying that if another election takes place, the responsibility would lie with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

"Many of my friends in the Likud think like me that elections should not be held," Sa’ar said. "Taking the country to an election, when we are at the heart of the worst economic and social crisis the state has ever known, is not the right thing to do."

The Knesset member added that "elections will only increase the distrust in the political system. Elections will be a direct blow to the state."

Sa’ar expressed optimism regarding the possibility of finding a solution to the budget crisis, saying, "15 days in Israeli politics is a very long time, a solution can be reached - I propose to bring the budget for 2020 and immediately start working on the budget for 2021. There should be flexibility while maintaining credibility."

"The Prime Minister is not consulting with me, the last time I spoke to him was in May," Sa’ar added. "If we go to an election, there will be neither a one-year budget nor a two-year budget - Israel will be harmed. I will support any arrangement that is reached."