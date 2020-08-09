IDF attacks Hamas observation post

Air strike comes in retaliation for firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

IDF aircraft on Sunday night attacked a Hamas observation post in the northern Gaza Strip.

The air strike came in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israeli territory during the day.

During the day, firefighters were summoned to the scene of several fires which broke out in communities near the Gaza border following the firing of incendiary balloons by Arabs from the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who on Sunday afternoon discussed the continued firing of incendiary balloons, agreed that the continuation of the firing will lead to a significant response - even at the cost of escalation.

It emerged from the discussion that misunderstandings between Egypt, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad were what caused the recent uptick in firing of balloons.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists fired towards the border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. Work along the fence was stopped and the IDF fired mortars. Later, fire was opened toward an IDF force that was summoned to the scene. There were no injuries among the soldiers.

On Thursday night, the IAF attacked an underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to 13 incendiary balloons that were fired at Israel.