Korean Ecommerce Jote~ta sees sales surge as COV19 cases jump.

The competition online has increased, and so have the sales.

As United States coronavirus cases continue to leap, Korean E-Commerce Jote~ta saw a rise in sales for their Baby Hanbok and Doljabi Sets.

Baby Hanboks are traditional Korean clothes that are often seen by Koreans attending a special event or an old school Korean house in Korea. They are usually worn when a baby turns one at a Party commonly known by Koreans as Doljanchi.

Demand for Hanboks, specifically on the website, has increased likely due to an increased amount of people shopping on the web because of COV19. “There’s not much to do but play browse the web or apps on my phone because I’m stuck at home 24/7.”

Cases are going up in the States and rapidly in some parts like Florida. As cases increase, so are sales specifically for unique items and special occasions like baby hanboks.

Although this cannot be said of all eCommerce stores. Jote~ta has expended a significant portion of their budget on marketing. This marks curiosity as some companies are downsizing their marketing department while other companies in different sectors are increasing their marketing team. Jote~ta heeded the latter and looks to have made the right choice.

Jote~ta is now a successful E-Commerce store that has taken the COV19 pandemic to its advantage. “Although there were up and downs, COV19 taught the company how to better equip themselves now and moving forward.”

With the surge of orders, mostly for low-margin goods, the increase of sales may now turn into a double-edged sword.

This questions the ability of Jote~ta’s profitability.

GROWTH IN SALES AND LOSSES

Jote~ta was founded early 2019 before COV19 with prior sales as a successful merchant on E-Commerce giant: Etsy. A profitable plan was discovered while contributing on Etsy which embarked an ECommerce journey for the founders of Jote~ta.

A plan to sell authentic Korean goods from the native land to Koreans living abroad like the States had profit margins that significantly depended on the cost of shipping internationally. With COV19 increasing and jobs reducing, a spike of online orders have caused delivery fees to increase.

Jote~ta saw a drastic loss in their profit margin and sought an alternative shipping carrier to remain profitable. They partnered with an independent delivery carrier that was able to provide expedited international delivery for a lower cost. This was a major win for Jote~ta. Customers can still receive their orders in a reasonable period of time (within 14 business days) and the cost would lower as quantity increased.

Profit margin are learned to exponentially increase through the ownership of a distribution location center in main areas where demand for product is high. Jote~ta plans to become the E-Commerce of Korean goods in North America.

With many Koreans living abroad, and a high amount in North America, Jote~ta was able survey the areas with most Koreans looking for such items like baby Hanboks and found major cities like Los Angeles to have the best conversions.

By targeting residents of major cities in North America, Joteta was able to capture it’s audience for all niche Korean products like traditional items and Korean gifts and drive enormous visits to its digital storefront within a matter of weeks.

Websites of beauty help conversion rates drastically. Jote~ta’s clean front-end design made it compelling enough for visitors to convert into buyers and leave with a gift from Jote~ta.