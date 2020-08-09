Coronavirus death toll hits 600

Four coronavirus deaths reported in Israel Sunday, with 848 patients hospitalized, including 393 in serious condition.

Four coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Sunday, pushing the death toll in Israel to 600.

A total of 763 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Saturday and 254 as of Sunday evening, pushing the total number of cases in Israel since the pandemic began to 82,670.

Of those, 57,514 ended in recovery, with 24,554 cases currently active.

Currently, there are 848 coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 23,706 others either at home or in coronavirus hotels.

Of the 848 hospitalized patients, 393 are in serious condition, with 183 in moderate condition.

There are 118 patients on respirators.

The number of hospitalized patients and patients in serious condition has risen significantly in recent days, after having stabilized last week.

The percentage of positive tests also rose, following a decline.

While the percentage of tests which came back positive fell from 6.9% last Tuesday to 6.8% on Wednesday and 6% last Thursday, that figure rose to 7.2% on Friday and 9.4% on Saturday.