Cultural life makes return in Israel

During a meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper along with representatives of the gold screen and music world, it was decided representatives of the culture sector, it was decided that cultural events would be reinstated immediately with limited audiences.

According to the format that was formulated in recent weeks, entry to cultural events will be permitted in the open air, with the venues being divided into capsules of 20 people each. Every performance venue will be approved, on an individual basis, by the Health Ministry.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's Office was attended by singers: Yehoram Gaon, Zehava Ben, Ivri Lider, as well as actors Shalom Asaig and Idan Amadi.

"I just met – together with the Culture Minister, the Health Minister and the Finance Minister – with representatives of artists and producers. We made a decision to open events in open spaces, in capsules in a very controlled format. At the same time, we will evaluate the possibility of opening events in closed spaces according to Prof. Gamzu's 'traffic light' plan, which he will submit to us in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we want to move events into open public spaces effective immediately," said Netanyahu.

"We will also examine the possibility of reopening indoors shows under Coronavirus Czar Prof. Gamzu's 'traffic light' program, which he will present in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we are immediately going ahead with this move, which is important not only to our performers, but all Israeli citizens," added the Prime Minister.

"The world of culture is important. It is also good news for the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people who are in desperate straits. It is also important news for millions of Israelis who, in difficult times, will be able to go back to consuming culture."

"This is important news and it will – of course – give encouragement not only to Israeli artists but also to the citizens of Israel," said Tropper.