Calls for Facebook to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

More than 100 organizations pen letter to Mark Zuckerberg, calling for the adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, headed by former director general of the Foreign Ministry Dr. Dore Gold, joined the initiative of more than 100 leading Jewish organizations from around the world in an effort to prevent the spread of anti-Semitism on social media.

The initiative comes in the wake of Facebook's latest update regarding its hate policy and "Fake News" recently announced by Mark Zuckerberg.

"We are confident that Facebook will be able to protect users and successfully support the initiative, in the face of the social responsibility challenge of stakeholders and continue to lead the social media industry," it read.

"The Jerusalem Center is active in all arenas against any sign of renewed anti-Semitism in the world. There can be no comprehensive effort against anti-Semitism without including the arena of Facebook and active social networks. Turning to Zuckerberg and Facebook executives is a first step in any comprehensive effort in the field of the war on anti-Semitism and expressions of hatred," said Gold.

"Facebook's Director of Content Policy Stakeholder Engagement, Peter Stern, recently attested to the usefulness of the IHRA working definition when Facebook first developed its hate speech policy. However, Mr. Stern admitted that Facebook does not have a policy aimed at combatting online anti-Semitism. He further admitted that Facebook does not embrace the full adoption of the IHRA working definition because the definition recognizes that modern manifestations of antisemitism relate to Israel," continued the letter.

Anti-Semitism has seen a recent spike as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous Jews have reported being the targets of frequent attacks on the grounds of their Judaism over the past months.

"…Today’s anti-Semitism undoubtedly includes the delegitimization of Israel’s right to exist. This bigotry is expressed in various ways, such as the rejection of Jewish self-determination, Holocaust revisionism and denial, and the application of double standards toward the Jewish state and people," continued the appeal to social media's biggest network.

"Will Facebook join the ranks of the historians, advocates, activists, lawmakers, and leaders who compiled the IHRA working definition? Will Facebook take responsibility and move toward removing the scourge of anti-Semitism from today's most important online public square?," it asked.