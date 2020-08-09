

New restrictions: Maximum of two passengers to a vehicle, reduced attendance at workplaces No more than two passengers per car: Gov't passes new restrictions on businesses, public areas, gatherings, general rules of conduct. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

ISTOCK supermarket The Coronavirus Cabinet met today (Sunday) to approve new regulations on business activities, workplace attendance, public and private gatherings, as well as general rules of conduct in light of the continued spread of the coronavirus in the country. The measures will kick in once the previous set of emergency regulations expire on Tuesday of this week. The new regulations stipulate the following: Individuals are to maintain distance of at least 2 meters in the public space.

Ban on gatherings in public spaces; private spaces and companies – limit of no more than 20 in open space, and up to 10 people within a building.

Max. number of passengers in private vehicles - 2 (in addition to driver) and if the vehicle has more than one back seat, another passenger on each with the exception of people residing together who may ride together.

Obligation to maintain social distancing, prohibition on gathering and requirement to wear face covering while placing signs near local city halls and recreational facilities.

These measures pertain to public and private areas, including: filing a declaration of health, constructing screens, putting up advertisements, appointing an individual responsible for enforcing coronavirus directives in synagogues, temperature inspections in public areas, marking spots in waiting lines, hygiene maintenance and hand washing, preventing customers from entering without a face covering, and more.

Permissible occupancy in public or place of work: one person per 7 sq.m. or in accordance with gathering limit (whichever is higher); restaurants or hotels: 35% occupancy according to business license; Group therapy in a welfare center - up to 15 people; pools and mikvehs - one person per 6 square meters.

Determination of additional conditions (in addition to the general conditions of a place open to the public and business) - for the mall and the market, including the prevention of eating in a shared food complex.

Delivery service to be placed near the place of residence, or outside of it.

In the event that a virus-positive patient is found to have been in a public or business space, the Ministry of Health has authorized to order the place closed for a period of time necessary to prevent infection and further spread of the virus.

Blanket ban on the operation of: discos, bars and pubs, event halls (indoors and outdoors), recreational areas and amusement parks – including indoor ones, non-private Jacuzzis.

Hosting of events of specified types, in which the number of participants exceeds permissible limit for gatherings in open/work spaces.

Reopening of baby pools The new regulations will allow cultural events to take place in consultation with the Director General of the Ministry of Culture. Workplaces not admitting guests will allow presence of over 20 employees. Employees will be required to maintain health safety guidelines to minimize infection. Businesses will be allowed to continue functioning as they had pre-virus. In addition, regulations exempting workplaces from the need to comply with the rules as much as possible are stipulated in order to maintain the continuous activity of the economy. The rules that apply to workplaces: A. Maintenance of social distancing directives. B. Wearing face covering. C. Use of personal equipment as much as possible. D. Meetings of up to 50 participants in adherence to Health Ministry rules.





