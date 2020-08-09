Poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania

New poll shows Biden with six-point lead over Trump in two key 2020 battleground states, trails Trump in Texas by six points

Former Vice President and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in two key battleground states, new polls show, while a traditionally Republican-leaning state appears to remain out of reach.

According to a pair of polls conducted by YouGov on behalf of CBS News, Biden currently has a six-point lead among likely voters in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, the YouGov projects him winning 49% of the vote if elections were held today, compared to 43% for Trump. Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, was one of three Rust Belt states Trump won by less than 1% in 2016, and was crucial for his win over Hillary Clinton.

YouGov also found Biden leading Trump by six points in Wisconsin, 48% to 42%.

Both polls screened for likely voters for the 2020 presidential election.

Among registered voters, respondents gave Trump poor marks for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and said that Biden would likely do a better job of handling the outbreak.

In Pennsylvania, 47% said Biden would do a better job handling the pandemic, compared to 37% who said Trump would do a better job. Just 32% of registered voters in Wisconsin said Trump handled the pandemic better than Biden would, compared to 47% who said Biden could do a better job than Trump.

Registered voters are also nearly evenly divided as to which candidate would do a better job handling the economy, with 46% of Pennsylvanians saying Trump would do a better job, compared to 45% who said Biden would, while 47% of registered voters in Wisconsin said Trump would handle the economy better, compared to 43% who said Biden would do a better job.

A separate poll, conducted by the Trafalgar Group, found that in Texas, President Trump holds a clear lead over Biden.

Trump currently leads in the Lone Star State by six points, 49.4% to 43.4%, with 1.8% of likely voters backing Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.

That marks a significant decrease compared to Trump’s 9-point win in Texas four years ago, itself a drop from Romney’s 16-point win in 2012.