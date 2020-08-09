Sen. Joe Biden's campaign justifies asking Black reporter if he was on drugs

An anonymous member of Sen. Joe Biden's presidential campaign lashed out at the Black reporter who had asked Biden about his cognitive state, according to a report in Axios.

Breitbart News reported that the presumptive Democratic Party candidate was interviewed by the National Association of Black Journalists on Friday, August 7, and questioned whether the host of the program was a "junkie" after being asked if he had undergone a mental assessment.

Since launching his campaign, Biden has made a number of on-air gaffes. A short list includes the former VP challenging an auto worker in Michigan to a fist fight, portraying federal forces helping state police fend off violent riots as "the enemy," claiming that 150 million Americans have died of gun violence and 120 million of COVID-19 (the entire population of the US is a little over 331 million at the moment).

President Trump has also been asked about undergoing similar exams and has touted his mental capacity. With some media outlets questioning the President's sincerity, however, Trump has repeatedly stated his willingness to be tested for mental decay, demonstrating results of his cognitive exams on a number of occasions.