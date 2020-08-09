Tzohar releases prayer for parents over IDF recruit children

Tzohar Rabbinical Organization has released a special prayer for parents to recite for the safety of their children.

As many Israeli youth prepare for their summertime army recruitment date in the days ahead, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization has released a special prayer for parents to recite for the safety of their children.

The prayer, drafted in Hebrew by Rabbi Eyal Vered of the Tzohar Rabbinical Council, has been translated into English, Russian, Amharic, French, Arabic and Spanish.

The prayer was adapted into a song composed and performed by Israeli pop musician Kobi Oz.

Rabbi David Stav, Chair and Founder of Tzohar said, “We are living in difficult and uncertain times when it’s critical that we come together as a people on behalf of our sons and daughters who are preparing for their IDF service. Our hope is that through the power of prayer and song they are strengthened and will all merit to return home to their parents safe and sound after their meaningful service on behalf of our people.”