'My son was taken from me in an instant'

Mother of man stabbed to death at Rishon Letzion beach says he had not been involved in any brawl. "They just saw him sitting on the side."

Miriam Blum, the mother of 22-year-old Yeshayahu Bloom, a resident of the Binyamin town of Eli who was murdered on Saturday in Rishon Letzion, emphasized today that her son was not involved in a brawl at the time he was murdered.

"He was not involved in any brawl. Those who started the brawl just saw him sitting on the side, grabbed him, and stabbed him. He was taken from me in an instant, for no reason," the mother said.

"He was a kind-hearted boy. He was about to enroll in school to start a business with a friend of his. He was a brilliant kid with his whole life ahead of him, and it was all taken from him in an instant, for no reason," the mother added.

Blum is survived by his parents Shlomo and Miriam and his siblings Meir, Neta and his twin brother Yosef.

The Rishon Letzion Magistrate's Court held a hearing for the suspects who were arrested in connection with Blum's murder and ruled that their detention would be extended.

One of the detainees, who is suspected of murder, is a minor. According to the investigators, the minor was present at the scene and knows hidden details that at this point he refuses to give.

The suspect's lawyer, Shukri Abu Tabik, claimed that his client denies any involvement. At the hearing, the detention of another suspect was extended by five days.