A decade later: Murderer of IDF soldiers caught

The Shin Bet cleared for publication that Abdullah Dama, 38, a resident of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, had been arrested on suspicion of involvement in hostile activity against IDF soldiers.

Dama was arrested after arriving at the Erez crossing upon receiving permission to enter Israel for Tel Hashomer Hospital to donate bone marrow to his brother, who is hospitalized there. He was interrogated at the crossing by the Shin Bet and, at the end of the interrogation, was arrested.

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet in cooperation with the Israel Police, it emerged that Abdullah was involved in a murderous attack on March 26, 2010, at the border fence along the Gaza Strip, near the communities of Nirim and Ein Hashlosha.

Two IDF soldiers were murdered in the attack: the late First Sergeant Ilan Sviatkovsky and the late Major Eliraz Peretz. Two other soldiers were wounded.

Today, Sunday, the Southern District Attorney's Office filed a serious indictment in the Be'er Sheva District Court against Abdullah Dama for solicitation for the murder of IDF soldiers, management in a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization.