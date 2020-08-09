Gantz: No compromise on budget

Blue and White leader tells his party the only people in Israel who want new elections are Netanyahu and Lapid.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz addressed the deepening coalition crisis in a meeting of Blue and White party members Sunday morning.

"When missiles are fired at us from the outside, we unite and even when there is a huge internal crisis like the coronavirus - we must have no less unity. This is a challenge that comes once every 100 years. We are trying to prevent division, hatred and incitement, and so we are in government," Gantz told his party members.

Gantz made it clear that he has no regrets about entering the government, "Let no one doubt: Blue and White is proud of entering the government, we identified a difficult time and mobilized for a real war on behalf of Israeli society, the economy, the unemployed, the self-employed, families who have to go to the grocery store. I have never regretted and will not regret doing the right thing for the benefit of the State of Israel."

Gantz said, "There is no economist who supports the budget for the holidays. This is nonsense. The truth must be told - we want a state budget and they want a political budget. We want to solve the problems of the economy and society, that is why we insist and there will be no compromise on that."

"There are only two people who want elections and nine million who do not want and do not need them," Gantz said in an attack Netanyahu and Lapid, "there is no other truth. One wants to improve his political situation and the other his legal and personal situation."