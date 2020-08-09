Gunfire directed at workers, IDF soldiers at Gaza border fence

Nobody harmed. IDF closes all roads leading to security fence and prohibits entry to border area.

Shots were fired this morning, Sunday, on the Gaza Strip border at workers on the barrier project along the center of the Strip. No one was injured, but work in the area was halted.

The IDF spokesman said that "earlier today, there were reports of gunfire being fired at works on the perimeter fence in the southern Gaza Strip."

It was also reported that "work on the fence was stopped and mortars were fired to screen the area. After that, fire was directed at an IDF force that rushed to the spot. There were no casualties."

In Gaza, it was reported that IDF forces fired at an abandoned Hamas post in Deir al-Balah, in response to gunfire at the fence area.

The Eshkol Regional Council told residents that "following a security incident that occurred a short while ago on the perimeter fence in the northern area of ​​the council, all roads leading to the perimeter fence, along the entire border, have now been closed by the army."

"From now until a new update - there will be no entrance to the fence area in the entire council sector, including agricultural work near the fence," the council added.