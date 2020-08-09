J'lem: Protester arrested for knife possession during tent evacuation

J'lem municipality warns protesters: 'Any disturbance to public order will encounter determined action by police and the municipality.'

Police forces who secured the evacuation of the protest tent at the Independence Park in Jerusalem this morning, Sunday, arrested a suspect for disorderly conduct and possession of a knife, police said.

It was also reported that during the evacuation, a number of people began trying to block Agron Street. Police officers who worked at the scene evacuated them from the road, which was opened to traffic.

The Jerusalem municipality explained this morning that the demonstrators' stay in the city center has become unbearable for residents of the neighborhood.

"We call on the protesters to be careful and uphold the law including staying in the permitted area in Independence Park," a city spokeswoman said.

The municipality added, "Any other conduct will result in the evacuation of equipment and people. Any disturbance to public order will encounter determined action by the Jerusalem District Police and the Jerusalem Municipality."