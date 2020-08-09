Senior UTJ official: We're 'very disappointed' in Netanyahu

Haredi parties say their unconditional support for Prime Minister Netanyahu will not remain if he leads Israel into 4th round of elections.

The haredi political parties are growing increasingly frustrated by the rush to a fourth round of elections in less than two years, and have made it clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that their loyalty to him will waver if he leads Israel into early elections.

"We have supported him over and over again throughout three election campaigns. Whenever he wanted us - he got us. More signatures, more bloc rallies, more barren joint meetings, and everything to ensure his victory. Now he pays the good we did for him back by seeking to dismantle everything for political considerations," a United Torah Judaism (UTJ) official told Arutz Sheva.

"So yes, we are very disappointed in him. We understand that we do not have a political future with the Israeli left as it appears now, but I believe that if Netanyahu leads us to elections we will be free from any commitment to him and will act on personal discretion only," the official stated.

Last Thursday, the leaders of the haredi political parties, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman and Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni, met Thursday afternoon at the 'Degel Hatorah House' in Bnei Brak.

The three discussed the political issues on the agenda, in order to coordinate positions, due to the fear that the state budget crisis will lead to new elections.

At the end of the meeting, the three called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to act to ensure that Israel is not dragged into a fourth election campaign in two years. "Israel;s citizens are currently facing difficult health and economic problems, and the very thought of going to the polls at this time is complete madness."

"It is time to clear everything else from the agenda, to quickly approve the state budget so that we can focus on the challenges faced by the economy and the health system in the face of the coronavirus crisis which is afflicting Israel's citizens and the entire world. We will not cooperate with any initiative to hold early elections and we will do everything to prevent elections," they added.