Report: Trump upset at Adelson

US President Donald Trump is reportedly angry at billionaire mogul Sheldon Adelson for failing to do more to support his reelections campaign.

Adelson called the president last week to discuss the coronavirus stimulus package which was being debated in Congress. The call grew tense when Trump demanded to know why Adelson, a longtime Republican donor, was not further leveraging his wealth to help the president win reelection, Politico reported.

According to the report, Adelson did not respond to Trump's accusations.

Officials in the Republican Party are reportedly worried that Trump may have alienated one of the party's biggest donors during the call and that Adelson may decide to hold back from supporting the president for the rest of the campaign as a result.