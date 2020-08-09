Thousands of PA Arabs infiltrate Israel - to hit the beach

PA Arabs pass through gaps in security fence, where Israeli-Arab shuttle drivers pick them up at fixed rates, and head to Israeli beaches.

Thousands of Palestinian Arabs have crossed via gaps in the security fence towards Israeli territory, filling the shores of Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Netanya, News 13 reported last night.

They come with bags, mattresses and food. In Israeli territory, Israeli-Arab shuttle drivers pick them up at fixed rates, according to the report.

A post published on Facebook states that from the gap at Farun to Netanya, the price is 20 shekels.

From the gap at Farun to Jaffa - at first the price was 30 shekels, but when demand rose, the price jumped to 35 shekels.