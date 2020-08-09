Eli man stabbed to death over Shabbat

8 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old man at Rishon Letzion beach. 'He was a good hearted guy with so many dreams.'

Yeshayahu Bloom, 22, a resident of Eli in the Binyamin region, was stabbed to death at a Rishon Letzion beach over Shabbat.

Bloom's family praised him: "He was a good-hearted guy, very much loved by everyone, a loyal and devoted friend, who loved to help everyone. He had so many plans and dreams he wanted to fulfill."

He is survived by his parents Shlomo and Miriam and his siblings Meir, Neta and his twin brother Yosef.

Bloom completed military service in combat engineering a year ago. He was currently enrolling in construction engineering studies at Ariel University.

Police arrested eight young men on suspicion of involvement in the murder. Two of the suspects, ages 17 and 20, recounted the stabbing in front of police investigators.