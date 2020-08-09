Israeli prisoner killed in a prison in Ecuador

Prisoners enter the cell of 38-year-old Shai Dahan and murder him. His family has been notified.

Shai Dahan, an Israeli citizen detained in Ecuador, was killed during riots at a prison in the city of Guayaquil. His family has been notified.

His cellmate, also an Israeli prisoner, was lightly injured and taken for medical treatment at a hospital.

Ecuadorian media reported that Dahan was staying in a cell with foreign nationals and was killed after being hit by a blunt object. It is not clear how the attackers entered the cell and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Riots had previously broken out in the prison last week, in which 11 prisoners were killed and 13 prisoners and five guards were injured.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said, "One Israeli citizen was killed early in the morning in Ecuador and another Israeli citizen was lightly injured during riots in a local prison. The tragic incident is under investigation by local authorities. The family of the deceased in Israel has been notified. The Israeli Embassy in Quito and the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are accompanying the family in its difficult time."