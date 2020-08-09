Protesters: 'Supreme Court is burying Zionism'

Dozens of activists from the South Tel Aviv Liberation Front, led by activist Sheffi Paz and the right-wing Im Tirtzu movement, protested Saturday night opposite the home of Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, who lives in north Tel Aviv.

The activists wrote in chalk, "Esther is killing us," "Esther Hayut is burying Zionism," "Enough with the dictatorship," "Shame!" "The Supreme Court is responsible for a civil war," "Esther must resign," and "Stop inventing cases!"

Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, said, "Supreme Court justices are openly acting as a political body, attempting to create Israel's policies in the place of its elected officials. The judges' approach is that Israel's laws, including its Basic Laws, are material which they can form into what they want, instead of a framework which they must respect, preserve, and rule according to."

"If the residents of [Jerusalem's neighborhood of] Rehavia can't sleep - neither will the residents of [Tel Aviv's neighborhood of] Tzahala.

"It's time that the Chief Justice resign immediately from her position. Enough with the Supreme Court's dictatorship!"

Sheffi Paz and Doron Avrahami, of the South Tel Aviv Liberation Front, said: "We did not come to make nice to Esther Hayut. We came to let our anger out on her. We came to fight for a judicial revolution, which begins in the Detention Courts and ends in the Supreme Court."

"We will not allow the judicial system to decide Israel's immigration policies, and we will not allow it to destroy the nation-state. Listen to us, Supreme Court justices: 'Justice, justice shall you pursue, that you may live, and inherit the land which the Lord your God gives you.' (Deuteronomy 16:20)"

Liran Baruch, chairman of the Disabled IDF Veterans for Israel's Security Forum, who arrived together with other disabled IDF veterans from the organization, said: "Many disabled IDF veterans have arrived this evening to say, 'Enough!' to the selective enforcement."

"We are soldiers who were injured for the sake of defending the State. We cannot remain silent in the face of the obvious selective enforcement and the intolerable consideration given to the rights of murderous terrorists by the Supreme Court. It is unthinkable that their rights will trump the right to life and security."

Last week, Sheffi Paz and an additional protester were detained for interrogation after they sprayed a message on a building. The police confiscated amplification equipment used to make noise. Prior to her arrest, Paz managed to spray the words, "Jewish blood is not free."