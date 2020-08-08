Watch: UAE reuintes Yemeni Jewish family, after 15 years of separation

United Arab Emirates works to reunite Jewish family, after 15 years of separation. 'I'm overjoyed to be in the UAE,' father says.

A Yemeni Jewish family were reuinted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after 15 years of separation, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The reunification became possible after UAE authorities facilitated the travel of family members from Yemen, making arrangements for family members living in London to join them.

Speaking to WAM, the family expressed their extreme happiness and gratitude to the UAE, stressing that "it was nothing short of a miracle and the realization of an impossible dream."

"We thank the UAE for their great support in arranging the reunion. This is an example of the UAE's humanitarian approach, as well as of its noble values of tolerance and coexistence."

After meeting his children, the family's father said: "I feel as if I were reborn today. I am so happy to have met all my children and grandchildren. I am also overjoyed to be in the UAE, the land of tolerance, coexistence and goodness."