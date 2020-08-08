Improvement in condition of teenage ramming victim Nahum Nevies

On Tuesday night, Dr. Naftali and Zahava Nevies, parents of terror victim Nahum Nevies, held a small Zoom event to give thanks for the medical miracles their children have experienced.

Nahum, 18, and his older sister Noam, now 20, were injured last August in a ramming attack while on their way to a family get-together. In the attack, Nahum sustained an injury to his head and required emergency surgery, while his sister Noam was moderately injured.

The Zoom event was attended by family in Israel and abroad, as well as by friends and medical staff. The parents thanked all those who supported them during the family's difficult period, and asked some of the viewers to speak.

Participating in the event were Mercaz Harav Yeshiva's dean, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira; Rabbi Yitzhak Dor, principal of Horev Yeshiva High School, where Nahum was studying; Elazar's Rabbi Haim Iram; the victims' grandmother, Arutz Sheva editor Rochel Sylvetsky; the surgeon; and the physiotherapist who has worked with the family during the treatment and rehabilitation periods.

At the end of the event, Nahum thanked everyone, reciting the "shehecheyanu" blessing and chapter 100 of Psalms, since the family's rabbi has said that Nahum should not yet recite the "hagomel" blessing.

צילום: חזקי ברוך נעם נביס בצאתה מבית החולים

In the attack, Noam, a dancer, suffered an injury to her leg and knee, undergoing a difficult surgery. She was released two weeks later and began physiotherapy, which she continues to this day. Noam is scheduled to undergo additional surgeries at the end of the summer.

Senior neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Moskowitzi said that due to Nahum's young age, he decided to operate on him upon his arrival in the hospital, despite the fact that Nahum's identity was not yet known. Afterwards, he told Dr. Nevies and his wife that if Nahum survived the next 48 hours, he had a chance of survival. Nahum survived, later undergoing a series of additional surgeries and spending several months in the ICU, where he suffered several medical crises.

During Nahum's stay in the hospital, Israel's chief rabbis visited him, as did Rabbi Mutzafi, the commander of the IDF's Central Command, the Gush Etzion Brigade commander, MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina), and others. In addition, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira visited Nahum in the ICU every Friday, in order to bless him.

Slowly, after several weeks, Nahum Elimelech - who received the additional name Refael - began to show signs of improvement, regaining consciousness and later the ability to breathe independently, respond, and communicate.

Upon his release from the hospital, Nahum was transferred to the Loewenstein Rehabilitation Hospital. Now, he prays, holds conversations, walks, eats regular food, and even began reading and writing, with each written word taking months of practice, therapy, and attempts. Nahum, who was scheduled to take his matriculation in harp playing this year, has also resumed playing, thanks to the unending dedication of his teacher, Gitit Boazson. During the Zoom event, he played a popular song.