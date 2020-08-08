Health Ministry: Eight die of coronavirus in less than a day

Number of coronavirus deaths rises to 592, over 2,000 more people diagnosed with the disease since Friday.

Israel's Health Ministry has said that 1,753 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, out of 25,279 test results received.

Another 632 coronavirus cases were diagnosed since midnight on Saturday.

The Ministry added that eight coronavirus patients had died since midnight, bringing the total number of deaths to 592.

The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at 24,617, with 389 in serious condition and 106 on ventilators.

On Thursday, Israel's government approved the cancellation of the weekend lockdown.

On Wednesday, the Coronavirus Cabinet approved the authorization of Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud), Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) to promote the plan to restart flights beginning August 16, and to make decisions on the issue.