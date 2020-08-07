'They offered me everything, but I will not lend a hand to a narrow government'

Communications Minister clarifies that he will not allow Netanyahu to form an alternative right-wing government without Blue and White.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel vowed on Friday that he will not allow Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to form a narrow right-wing government that will replace the unity government.

"I am opposed to breaking agreements that have been signed, I will not lend a hand to a narrow government just as I have not done in the past," Hendel said. "It doesn’t matter what they offer me (and they have already offered me everything). The State of Israel needs a stable government that respects coalition agreements and a budget that is applicable for more than two months.”

"Everything else is irresponsible. In an economic crisis with a million unemployed people, the task of the government is to take care of the interest of those people, not of the political interest," he added.

Meanwhile, an agenda for the cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday has not yet been announced due to a dispute between Blue and White and the Likud.

The crisis comes three weeks before the deadline by which a budget must be approved or elections are called as per the law.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)