16 killed in Indian passenger jet crash

Air India Express skids off the runway while landing, breaking into two pieces.

At least 16 people were killed on Friday when a passenger jet overshot and skidded off the runway as it landed in southern India, breaking into two pieces, officials said, according to AFP.

Dozens of people were injured, 15 of them seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 originating from Dubai touched down in Kozhikode in heavy rain.

The airline said more than 190 passengers and crew were on board the plane that, according to the aviation ministry, plunged 10 meters (35 feet) down a slope off the end of the raised so-called table-top runway.

Television footage showed the fuselage of the jet ripped apart and surrounded by emergency personnel working in the dark, spraying the wreckage with water although there was no sign of any fire.

Sakeen K., the district medical officer in the nearby city of Malappuram, said that 16 people had died.

"We are still ascertaining the toll," she told AFP.

Kozhikode official Seeram Sambasiva said that the two pilots were among the dead.

Senior local policeman Abdul Karim told AFP said that another 15 passengers "have critical injuries. It is still a developing situation."

"We have at least 89 people, many of them with serious injuries, admitted at different Kozhikode hospitals. The ambulances are still coming in," said Sujith Das, another senior police official.

Air India Express said in a statement that there was "no fire reported at the time of landing."

It said there were 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences.

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest... Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," Modi said.

