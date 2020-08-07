Michelle Obama is depressed…and it’s your fault

You know, people out of work because of the virus might find Michelle…what’s that word…oh, privileged? Like that queen of France? Op-ed.

Michelle Obama is depressed

Believe me, I know the feeling. You just don’t want to get out of bed in the morning. You feel so low. We all have our reasons. For Michelle Obama, it’s President Trump.

He’s got her so depressed.

For most of us, it’s the rent that keeps us tossing and turning. For Michelle, no such worries. She and her husband somehow amassed millions in and out of office.

A mystery how politicians who collect ordinary salaries keep getting richer. People who have to punch a clock will never know the trick.

People out of work these days because of the virus might find Michelle…what's that word…oh, privileged? Like that queen of France?



It is questionable whether either Barack or Michelle ever did a day’s work…9 to 5 and all that.

The Obamas still live grandly in DC, close to the White House, but not close enough, apparently. Goodness, it’s just not the same anymore.

Eight years – that’s all you get? Life is so unfair.

She’s rich, adored by multitudes, and some say that for glamour, she is on a level with Jackie Kennedy.

But Jackie was the real deal. This book will explain; also how JFK was the last good guy Democrat, tall for America, strong for Israel.

Either way, is Michelle happy? Not at all, and she wants the world to know why.

Specifically, she wants YOU to know that her misery is all your fault.

Trump’s in the White House and America is not a good country anymore. America was good only when her husband was president.

You must remember this, when she said, “For the first time in my life, I am really proud of my country.”

She said that AFTER her husband was elected, which means that before that glorious occasion, she was not REALLY proud of America.

We must assume that she was depressed then, too, all those years when someone else was running the country.

Strange how this keeps happening, but once again there is a new occupant, and his name is Donald Trump…the very reason that keeps her suffering.

Here, partly, is how she puts it: “I’m dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife and just seeing this administration.”

Some might argue that the country was never so divided as during Obama’s eight years in office…and that for those eight years the ENTIRE COUNTRY was depressed. Seemed like, for all that time, we were led by a grouch…two of them. This couple, Barack and Michelle, had no kind words for the American people, complaints only. Gripe City.

Was Barack ever happy to be president? The job was fine. But we the people never measured up to his satisfaction.

Barack went out on apology tours to inform the world just how awful we were as Americans. After the healthcare fiasco, that was his entire agenda.

To make amends, he bowed before kings, and gave the mullahs of Iran billions of dollars, to enrich their uranium, their Hezbollah, and their pockets. To teach the Israelis a lesson, he supported a UN resolution, 2334, that was anathema for the Jewish State…which didn’t do us much good either, as when they chant Death to Israel, they also sing Death to America.

But he made his point.

Back home, most did not know what the hell he was talking about. We took Mohammed Ali at his word – “I am the greatest.”

That is how we felt about ourselves. We are the greatest.

Michelle doesn’t think so. Not at all.

Now she is back to remind us how woeful we are…but some of us are getting tired of being scolded.

To really rub it in, she plans to run for president 2024.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

