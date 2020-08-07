Two coronavirus deaths reported Friday

Death toll in Israel rises to 578, 374 patients in serious condition out of 776 total hospitalizations.

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the pandemic to 578, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry.

A total of 1,674 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed Thursday, with 537 new cases diagnosed Friday morning. Of the 27,461 tests carried out Thursday, 6.1% were positive – down from 6.8% the day before, 6.9% on Wednesday, and 8% of tests carried out on Tuesday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 80,431 patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 55,274 who recovered and 24,577 who are currently listed as active cases.

There are currently 374 patients in serious condition, up from 369 on Thursday, and 359 on Wednesday.

A further 151 patients are in moderate condition, with a total of 776 coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals across Israel.

Of those patients in serious condition, 106 are on respirators.

The daily fatality rate, which had risen to an all-time-high of 15 on Monday, pushing the weekly death rate to its highest level since the pandemic began, has fallen over the last three days.

From a high of 15 fatalities recorded on Monday, the number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to nine on Tuesday, seven on Wednesday, and seven on Thursday.