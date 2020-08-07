Watch: Rabbi Steinsaltz laid to rest in Jerusalem

Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz brought to Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem to be laid to rest after passing away at age 83.

The funeral procession for Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, Israel Prize laureate and president of the Makor Chaim and Tekoa yeshivas, set out at just after 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon for his final resting place in the Mount of Olives cemetery.

Rabbi Steinsaltz, who is best known for his translation of the Babylonian Talmud into modern Hebrew, died Friday morning at the age of 83, after being hospitalized for a lung infection.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, their three children, and their eighteen grandchildren.

Along with the Steinsaltz Edition of the Talmud, which he prepared from 1965 through 2010, Rabbi Steinsaltz penned numerous commentaries on the Hebrew Bible, the Mishna and Talmud, and the Tanya.

A member of the Chabad Hasidic movement, Rabbi Steinsaltz was awarded the Israel Prize for Jewish Studies in 1988, and in 2012, he won the President's Medal; and in 2017 he was awarded the Worthy Citizen of Jerusalem Prize.