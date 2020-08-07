Unmanned aircraft shot down after violating Israeli airspace from Lebanon

Drone aircraft shot down by IDF after crossing into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

The IDF downed an unmanned aircraft overnight, after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon, an Israeli military spokesperson said Friday afternoon.

The drone was shot down after it flew over the Mount Hermon area in the Golan Heights, the spokesperson said.

IDF forces tracked the unmanned aircraft as it entered Israeli airspace and shot the drone down.

There are searches currently underway at the scene for debris from the drone.

“The IDF is on high alert on the northern front, and will not permit any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

A source in the IDF said that there is no connection between the incident last night and a false alarm of a drone intrusion, when warning sirens were mistakenly sounded in northern Israel Friday morning.