Is Aliyah the true antidote for the current ongoing coronavirus pandemic among other things?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about The possible true MEANING behind the plague and how this applies to Jews still ‘trapped’ in the mink lined ‘first class’ comfortable service of the Diaspora.

In so doing, Minskoff discusses what is the illusion, delusion and hallucination that is ‘keeping’ the Jews ‘safe’ in the Diaspora and what to do about it.