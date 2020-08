Every commandment, just like every soul, is important to HaShem.

Being on the Temple Mount on Tisha b'Av and paying G-d a personal call, transforms the 9th of Av from a day of mourning to a day of consolation, and a step toward rebuilding the Holy Temple.

Tisha b'Av is the first day of a seven day festival concluding with the 15th of Av, (Tu b'Av), which will one day be celebrated in the rebuilt Holy Temple. The power to make this midsummer festival a reality is in our hands.