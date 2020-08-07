Love and unity in a time of testing and uncertainty

The confluence between this week’s Torah portion of Ekev and the ancient Biblical holiday of Tu B’Av provides much inspiration for this week’s rousing edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast.

Our hosts Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman delve deeply into the rich teachings of the sages that illuminate the fascinating history – and prophetic future promise – of the holiday known as the 15th of Av, called by the sages ‘the happiest day of the year.’

What is the source of this happiness, and what relevance does it have in our post-modern world of shattered dreams? What is the ‘heel’ alluded to by the name of our Torah portion, and how can we avoid trampling on the important things in life?

Tune in to this week’s Jerusalem Lights Podcast.